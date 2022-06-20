Newt Gingrich: Trump’s Presidency ‘Looks Better’ Every Week Despite ‘Stalinist Show Trials’

Newt Gingrich says Donald Trump’s presidency is looking better every week thanks to Joe Biden, despite the January 6 hearings, which the Republican chalks up as “Stalinist show trials.”

Gingrich cited record inflation and rising gas prices as the main contributors to, in his esteem, sour voters on Biden and perhaps even make his predecessor look a little better.

“Every week that goes by, Donald Trump’s presidency looks better. Look at his inflation rate. Look at the price of gasoline when Trump was president,” the former Speaker of the House told Brian Kilmeade.

Trump could be “too aggressive” and “too annoying,” but his policies worked, Gingrich went on to argue.

“People find, I think, his personality too aggressive at times, too annoying. But his policies certainly had turned America around. In Biden’s case, he doesn’t just fall off his bicycle, he takes the country with him,” he said.

Gingrich appeared to reference a poll pitting Biden against Trump once more in which Trump came out on top by six points. The Harvard-CAPS-Harris poll was released in March, but Biden has seen sinking approval ratings in other polls since then.

Kilmeade claimed Trump remains popular despite the January 6 congressional hearings, which have seen Trump’s election fraud claims dismissed by numerous officials from his administration, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump. An ABC News and Ipsos poll found that 58 percent of respondents believe Trump should be charged with a crime over evidence presented at the hearings, including approximately 20 percent of Republicans.

Gingrich dismissed the hearings as “Stalinist show trials” and called members of the select committee “Stalinists.”

“Remember those aren’t really hearings. Those are Stalinist show trials,” he said. “And the people who are running them are Stalinists, and they want to impose on the rest of us their version of reality. They don’t want to have a real hearing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

