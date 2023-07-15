‘Poor Thing!’ Greg Gutfeld Mocks Geraldo Rivera Running to ‘The View’ to Complain About ‘Toxic’ Fox Relationship

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responded with jokes this week to former Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera, who criticized the network Thursday and suggested a “toxic” relationship with an unnamed The Five co-star.

Longtime Fox News star Rivera’s break-up with the network has been messy, and on The View he had a lot to say about it. Although he didn’t name Gutfeld, it was pretty clear that’s who he was referring to when speaking on the ABC talk show about what he called a “toxic” situation.

On Thursdays Gutfeld!, the host and clear object of Geraldo’s criticism addressed the comments as part of a “crime round-up Thursday” bit, saying, “let’s go to The View. Where I’d like report a murder.”

Gutfeld’s audience booed when the clip played, which he jokingly tamped down.

“No, no, no, no, no, poor thing,” he said. “In lieu of flowers, we set up a Go Fund Me page to get him a barber.”

After waiting for the laughs, he added, “But I credit The View for finally finding a guest with a bigger mustache than their panelists.”

“They’re a hairy bunch,” he said.

Gutfeld then moved on to other topics, leaving Geraldo at just the two jokes.

Watch the clip above via Gutfeld! on Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com