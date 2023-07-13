Geraldo Rivera Says Fox News is ‘Firing A Lot of People’ in Wake of Major Settlements: There’s an ‘Atmosphere’ of Fear

Geraldo Rivera assessed that morale at Fox News has reached a low point as employees wonder who’s going to be fired with all of the legal payments the network has been shelling out lately.

In Rivera’s appearance on The View, he dished on everything from his “toxic relationship” with a co-host on The Five, to his condemnation of former Fox host Tucker Carlson. Alyssa Farah Griffin used the subject of Carlson to ask Rivera “Do you see the morale for actual journalists at Fox changing and do you think the executives are going to protect them?”

Rivera called it a “great question, [but] I don’t know the answer.” He hypothesized that a climate of uncertainty surrounds Fox after their $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, and also their recent $12 million settlement with ex-producer Abby Grossberg.

It just seems to me that there is a period, now, of fear at Fox. I believe that there is an atmosphere that because of the Dominion settlement, $787 million, and these other cases, the $12 million for the woman with her allegations, and they’re cutting back now. They’re firing a lot of people, and I think the crush of that retrenchment as they try to make up for those huge settlements, paid, and to come. It’s the little guy and girl who are the object of the accountants’ wrath or let’s lose three of these jobs or five of those jobs. And I think that the journalists, you know — I think the high-profile journalists are fine. What happens to the staffers, young and old, I wonder, and I worry about them.

Rivera added to this by saying that Fox News deserved to get sued by Ray Epps, who filed a defamation lawsuit against the network for amplifying the Jan. 6 conspiracy theories about him, which forced him into hiding.



