Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that President Donald Trump made the right decision in calling off a strike against Iran after a U.S. drone was shot down last week.

“I think that this would have been a disproportionate strike,” Schiff said on State of the Union, echoing Trump’s argument. “It was certainly not authorized by Congress. And it would likely have escalated the situation and led to potentially great miscalculation and outright warfare with Iran.”

“So, it could have had disastrous consequences,” he continued. “I do think there should be a response to the downing of this drone and to the attacks on the shipping. But this is an attack on the international community, on the international right of free navigation. It ought to be an international response. It shouldn’t be the U.S. acting alone.”

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, concluded that while Trump made the right decision to call off the strike at the last minute, his broader policy on Iran has been “disastrous.”

“And so, yes, the president made the right last-minute decision, but, frankly, the lead-up to that over the last two years has been disastrous,” Schiff said.

