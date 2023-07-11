Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Aghast At DeSantis’ Poll Numbers, Fox Source Says He’s Worried About ‘Being Stuck With Trump’

A person described as “a senior Fox source” told Rolling Stone that Rupert Murdoch is concerned that “we may end up being stuck with Trump” if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cannot right his campaign against the former president.

The magazine published a story on Tuesday night that cited several sources who described consternation in the Murdoch family. The piece said the media moguls were initially optimistic that DeSantis would be able to wrest the Republican presidential nomination from Donald Trump, but that hope is fading. Murdoch reportedly wonders if a “comeback” is even possible for the governor at this point.

“But in recent weeks, the Murdochs have grown increasingly displeased with the DeSantis campaign’s perceived stumbles, lackluster polling, and inability to swiftly dethrone Trump, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone,” the report stated. “They have also seriously questioned whether the governor is capable of defeating Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.”

One source told Rolling Stone that the chairman of News Corp. frets his conservative media empire will be “stuck” with Trump as the leader of the Republican Party:

“[Rupert’s] understandable worry is that we may end up being stuck with Trump anyway,” a senior Fox source tells Rolling Stone. “And DeSantis is underperforming. Anybody can see that…[and the Murdochs], they’re seeing it, too.” This reporting is based on conversations with two people who speak to the Murdochs, three well-placed sources at Fox, and three others briefed on the situation. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to divulge the contents of private discussions. Rupert Murdoch did not respond to messages seeking comment on this story. A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a comment request. A Fox representative declined to comment on Tuesday. According to two of the sources, Murdoch has privately winced at DeSantis’ nonstop cultural-grievance strategy, arguing that it is being executed sloppily.

Another Fox source told the magazine, “They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away.”

Fox did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

The report comes at a time when Trump’s relationship with Fox News is somewhat strained. The network reportedly had a “soft ban” on the former president that ended earlier this year. While Trump enjoyed a softball town hall with Sean Hannity in Iowa last month, he had a much tougher sit-down more recently with Fox’s Bret Baier.

In an interview afterward with Fox News’ much smaller rival, Newsmax, Trump suggested he might skip the first Republican primary debate in August, which will be hosted by Fox News and moderated by Baier and Martha MacCallum because the network is “hostile” to him.

And ahead of his town hall on CNN in May, Trump posted a cryptic message stating that “maybe the Enemy is changing,” which was interpreted by some as a shot at Fox.

Shortly after Rolling Stone published its report about the Murdochs souring on DeSantis on Tuesday night, Fox News announced that Hannity will hold a second town hall with Trump in Iowa on July 18.

