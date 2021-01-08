Seth Meyers Blasts ‘Fox News Ghouls,’ Rep. Matt Gaetz For Blaming the Pro-Trump Capitol Mob on Antifa: ‘Gross and Baseless Lie’

Seth Meyers went after “Fox News ghouls” Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, along with others who have continued to blame the violent pro-Trump Capitol mob on Antifa, blasting them for still defending “the leader of a violent insurrectionist movement.”

After calling for President Donald Trump to be “immediately” removed from office during his previous episode, Meyers doubled down, questioning why Congress is not “immediately convening” to impeach him.

He noted that some Republican members of the Senate, including having Sen. Josh Hawley (R- MO) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), have also continued to contest the results of the 2020 election.

“Hawley, Cruz and the rest of the sedition caucus should be expelled from Congress, shamed and disgraced,” Meyers said. “They should be remembered in history forever as seditionists who attempted a coup.”

The host then slammed conservative media personalities along with other Trump supporters for looking to push the responsibility of the riot onto liberal groups.

“Instead of wearing the shame they deserve and slinking away in disgrace, many of the well-paid provocateurs in the right-wing media who have spent years fomenting the lies and conspiracy theories that led to this moment,” he added. “They’re doubling down, repeating the gross and baseless lie that it actually wasn’t Trump supporters that stormed the capitol, it was Antifa.”

The host showed clips of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Sarah Palin, Ingraham, and Hannity faulting Antifa before shouting, “Their faces are on camera, you assholes! Some of them were quoted on the record in newspapers.”

The host revealed that the reports they have been basing the Antifa “lies and bullshit” on was actually “also bullshit.”

“Oh, well that’s a little bit of an ‘oops,’ isn’t it?” he said. “And I’m sure Gaetz and all the craven Fox News ghouls who repeated this disgusting lie to defend a violent insurrection will immediately apologize.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

