‘She’s Not Sober’: Tucker Carlson Roasts Kamala Harris’ Latest Speech and Suggests She’s Taking Hallucinogens

Tucker Carlson closed Tuesday’s show with a parting shot at Vice President Kamala Harris over some remarks she made at an event at the White House earlier in the day.

Harris awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to former NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

Carlson referenced a Washington Post report saying some Democratic Party insiders are unsure about whether Harris would be up to the task of being president. President Joe Biden appears poised to run for reelection. His age, which would be 86 at the end of his second term, has some questioning if she should be on the ticket in 2024.

“She can’t replace Biden,” the Fox News host said. “But she can still hang around and amuse the hell out of the rest of us.”

Carlson teed up a clip from Harris’ speech on Tuesday and homed in on her envisioning the astronauts’ trip to the launchpad.

“Here she is today talking about astronauts,” the Fox News host said:

…which brings me to May 30. 2020. Bob and Doug returned to the Kennedy Space Center. They suited up. They waved to their families, and they rode an elevator up nearly 20 stories. They strapped into their seats and waited as the tanks beneath them filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then, they launched. Yeah, they did.

“Imagine your dumbest, most officious kindergarten teacher takes a ton of acid and then becomes vice president,” Carlson said. “She’s not sober. There’s like mescaline or something.”

Last year, Carlson jokingly endorsed Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“Mediocrity is no excuse for firing someone,” he said in June. “A low I.Q., terrible personality, total inability to do the prescribed job – those are not reasons to deny someone a job.”

Watch above via Fox News.

