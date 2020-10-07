Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were over President Donald Trump’s dictator-like spin on his coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday night — roasting his return to the White House as “propaganda.”

Reminiscent of the hosts’ countless ramp jokes following Trump’s slow descendent after his West Point Commencement speech, Colbert mocked the president’s stair climbing as “strongman propaganda.”

“Only Donald Trump would think climbing stairs is a feat of strength,” Colbert said after playing footage of the president proudly walking up the stairs. “‘Now watch me drink water with one hand, and for my final trick, I will close this umbrella. It can’t be done! Hey, how did you do it, Mary Poppins?’” Colbert added, mimicking Trump.

The host then mocked the president for learning nothing about the virus despite being infected with it himself.

“Once on the balcony, Kim Jong Don removed his mask!” Colbert exclaimed before mimicking Trump once again.“‘I’m back from the hospital, and just to put any lingering doubts to rest, I’ve learned nothing. Kneel before me, ye weak and withered, and inhale my precious droplets!’”

Colbert called out the president for obvioulsy struggling to breathe after he removed his mask before labeling the whole stunt as propaganda.

“It’s a strong look, because nothing bad ever happens to people who are famous for their balconies: Your Mussolini, your Saddam, your Juliets,” he joked.

Kimmel also mocked Trump’s balcony stunt, joking that he hadn’t “been this confused by a masked man on a balcony since Michael Jackson dangled that baby off one.”

“Typhoid Donny made a Trumpumphant return to the White House last night,” Kimmel added. “With a dramatic balcony scene that only an egomaniac on massive amounts of drugs would ever even think to stage.”

