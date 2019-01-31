Tomi Lahren Suggests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Not Successful ‘In Real Life’

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren suggested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is not successful “in real life,” and is actually just popular on social media sites.

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt’s analysis of the Democratic presidential candidates “going further and further left,” since several of them aligned with Ocasio-Cortez’s platform last week.

“There’s a difference between being successful on Twitter and social media like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and being relatable on social media platforms, and actually being successful in real life,” Lahren said this morning.

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest member of Congress after winning her election against the powerful Democrat incumbent Joe Crowley, who had held his seat for nearly two decades before the upset victory last year.

“The American people — we don’t want a handout, we want the government handoff, we want the ability to achieve the American dream in a safe and secure nation, and this corp of Democrats offer none of those things,” Lahren continued, before noting that she isn’t worried about one of them defeating Trump in 2020 “unless he fails to build the wall.”

“We’re in for a real treat in 2020 if this is the crop of Democrats we have to deal with,” she added.

