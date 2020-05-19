President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated Fox News’ Fox & Friends beating MSNBC’s Morning Joe in Friday’s cable news ratings, referring to the latter as “Morning Psycho.”

.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In the hours leading up to Trump’s tweet, host Joe Scarborough questioned Trump’s claim that he was taking hydroxychloroquine. “Let me assure you, the president of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine,” Scarborough said. “He’s not taking something that his own administration has said will kill you.”

Fox & Friends pulled in 1,963,000 viewers at its highest point on Friday and 1,565,333 on average between 6 and 8 a.m. — significantly more than Morning Joe‘s 1,227,000.

Weeks ago, Morning Joe won morning cable news ratings for several days in a row.

Less than twelve hours before, President Trump had attacked Fox News on his Twitter account, tweeting, “@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Over the years, the president has frequently celebrated Fox & Friends’ ratings against competing shows, posting in March, “Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat ‘Trump’ fairly!”

“Wow, @foxandfriends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings,” he tweeted in August 2018. “Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly. Too much hate and inaccurately reported stories – too predictable!”

In February 2018, President Trump also commented, “Thank you to @foxandfriends for exposing the truth. Perhaps that’s why your ratings are soooo much better than your untruthful competition!”

