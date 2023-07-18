Trump Praises ‘Smart, Brilliant, Everything Perfect’ Xi Jinping: ‘Runs 1.4 Billion People With an Iron Fist’

Former President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping — again — during his town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday, calling the Chinese leader a “brilliant guy” who “runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist.”

“Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy. You know, when I say he’s brilliant, everyone says, ‘Oh that’s terrible,'” said Trump during the event. “Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There’s nobody in Hollywood like this guy. I got them to pay us $28 billion because they screwed our farmers for years.”

Trump has frequently praised President Xi, as well as other adversarial foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

During a campaign rally in March, Trump called President Xi “smart, top of his game.” The following month, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump said, “President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find, there’s nobody like that. The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship.”

In 2020, Trump celebrated his administration’s relationship with China, declaring, “He’s for China, I’m for the U.S., but other than that, we love each other.”

Trump has also previously made comments about President Xi ruling with “an iron fist,” and in 2018 he praised the Chinese leader for becoming “president for life.”

“He’s now president for life,” Trump said. “President for life. And he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

Watch above via Fox News.

