President Donald Trump detailed his relationship with the media to reporters on Thursday, providing them with his opinions and thoughts on each major cable network.

“How much influence does Fox News have over your thinking on the pandemic?” A reporter asked Trump, to which he replied “No different than anybody else.”

The president claimed to be very knowledgable and “well versed in, not only the pandemic, but in everything” because he reads the newspaper and watches several networks, despite some being “fake news.”

Trump proceeded to give a network by network breakdown, referring to MSNBC as MSDNC due to their loyalty to the Democratic National Committee, CNN as “fake news,” and Comcast as “concast.”

He then went after former NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andrew Lack, who stepped down from his position on Monday as part of an organizational restructure.

“Andy Lack was a hack,” Trump added. “And they fired him, and they did a big favor to the world and to this country.”

Trump hailed ABC News, adding that the network acts professionally, and praised anchor David Muir for the interview he conducted on Tuesday, adding that the two have a good relationship.

The president then said that CBS News is “having a hard time,” referencing a staged coronavirus testing line at a medical center, which the network later blamed on hospital staff.

“(CBS) actually got people, to make it look like — did you see what happened? They got people. ‘Let’s get some people,'” he added. “Because they want to make it look like there was turmoil. And they do that with this White House all the time. They love the word chaos when there’s no chaos whatsoever. They love the word chaos.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

