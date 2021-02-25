Chuck Todd has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks for hosting Republicans on Meet the Press who pushed the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Now, he’s drawing heat from one of his own colleagues.

Wednesday night on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Brian Williams took a shot at his colleague for platforming Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) — one of the most prominent purveyors of false claims about the 2020 election. Setting up a clip of the Wisconsin senator at a hearing bizarrely claiming “fake Trump protesters” were prominent among the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, Williams referred to Johnson as “the rare conspiracy theorist who is a regular on Meet the Press.”

After the clip, Williams added, “We paid extra to have those translated from the original Russian.”

Todd hosted Johnson three times since Oct. 2019, but only once in the past 15 months. He’s also featured other conservatives who have — in other venues — peddled false election claims unchallenged. As a result, the Meet the Press host has come under heavy criticism. Practically every episode of Meet the Press these days is accompanied by a torrent of condemnation on social media from progressives and industry watchdogs.

For his part, Todd seems to have little use for Twitter critics.

“Social media is what it is,” Todd told the L.A. Times in September. “I got off for a bit about a year ago. I certainly don’t think it’s been good for politics. I think it’s not good for governing. It does seem to essentially legitimize character-assassinating and bullying in ways that are not useful to the body politic. So I will say this: By getting off for a bit, I don’t have anxiety anymore. And I hope that journalists don’t let Twitter become their editor. I do worry there are people that cater more to the social media crowd than to the reality of the situation. And I don’t want to ever be caught in that trap.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this story asserted that Todd hosted Johnson several times “in recent months.” In fact, Johnson has appeared only once in the past year — although he did appear twice in late 2019. This post has been updated to more accurately reflect the timeframe of Johnson’s appearances.

