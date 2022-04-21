Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer has shocked plenty, but the viral moments of the former mayor of New York City singing George Thorogood’s Bad to the Bone in a bright costume under the name “Jack in the Box” appeared to make the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe physically disturbed.

“Ew,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said in reaction at the first mention of the story on Thursday morning. She soon revealed it was also her first time hearing about the Fox reality series, in which celebrity judges try to guess the identities of other celebrities thrown into elaborate costumes as they sing incognito. Everyone from Sarah Palin to The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke have made odd appearances on the show.

“I think we’re all going through enough just following the news,” co-host Joe Scarborough said, preparing viewers for the clip of Giuliani, later adding as more of a warning, “it’s hard to digest.”

Giuliani’s appearance undoubtedly surprised the show’s judges. Comedian and judge Ken Jeong even walked off the stage after declaring, “I’m done.” The former personal attorney for Donald Trump revealed he has been a fan of Masked Singer for years and wanted to be on for his granddaughter.

Giuliani filmed the episode in late January, which is also when he received a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Giuliani was one of the most vocal proponents of theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump. There has been no official proof of the widespread fraud Giuliani has promoted.

Scarborough compared Giuliani’s divisive Masked Singer appearance to throwing former Trump advisor Steve Bannon onto MTV’s Real World.

“People would just leave the house,” he said.

“It’s just not cute,” co-host Willie Geist added about the guest spot.

Brzezinski still appeared shocked that Masked Singer exists at all, understandably a bit confused by the chaotic format of the show. The co-host questioned why exactly people watch others in “furry outfits” and try guessing their voices.

“People watch that and they watch people in these things trying to decipher their voices, in the furry outfits?” she asked, in utter disbelief over Giuliani’s Bad to the Bone performance. “This is crazy. This what people watch? It says a lot actually. It actually explains so much.”

