New York Times assistant managing editor Cliff Levy directly fired back at President Donald Trump on Twitter, calling out the president’s Monday inaccurate characterization of the paper’s reporting as “completely false” and “total fiction.”

On Memorial Day afternoon, Trump denied as “fake news” that he had privately discussed possibly relocating the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to his Doral golf resort in Florida. Trump was alluding to a Thursday story in the New York Times, in which sources claimed that the Republican Party has been quietly discussing the possibility of a scaled-down or virtual convention if the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten public health and require social distancing. In addition, the Times reported that Trump had floated the idea of moving the presidential convention to a hotel ballroom in Florida. But the story never mentioned Doral or any other Trump property as being the back-up host site.

Levy did not pull any punches in pushing back on Trump’s dismissal on Twitter.

The President’s tweet is completely false. Total fiction.@nytimes never reported that.

Here’s our article from last week, based on interviews with a half-dozen Republicans, written by ace White House reporters @maggieNYT @anniekarni

Read it yourself.https://t.co/U4B252qDw3 https://t.co/NJKFpqgK6a — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) May 25, 2020

Trump’s steadfast, inaccurate denial of the Times could, in part, be fueled by the widespread, bipartisan outrage he unleashed last year when he announced that his own Doral golf resort would be the site of the next G-7 summit. Two days later, he backed down, blaming Democrats and the “crazed media” for the backlash to his decision.

