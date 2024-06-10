Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘Very, Very Proud’ of What He Did After Having Mugshot Taken

Rudy Giuliani said he is “very, very proud” of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election – even after he was processed by Arizona authorities on Monday.

The former attorney for Donald Trump was indicted in Arizona in connection with a fake electors scheme in which pro-Trump electors attested to the former president’s victory in the state even though he had lost it. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and forgery charges. It is his second criminal indictment related to his 2020 election machinations.

“You are now looking at the latest mugshot of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani,” Kaitlan Collins said on Monday’s edition of The Source on CNN as his mugshot appeared on screen. “He wasn’t processed by Arizona authorities until today. That’s why you’re seeing this photo now. And here’s what he said after he posted the $10,000 and bond.”

Collins then aired a clip of a KPNX Phoenix reporter catching up with Giuliani emerging from the police station where he had just been processed:

REPORTER: Do you have any regrets about what you did in Arizona after the election? GIULIANI: Oh my goodness, no. REPORTER: Why not? GIULIANI: I’m very, very proud of it. There was a substantial amount of vote fraud that went on here that was covered up. Probably one of the biggest conspiracies in American history.

In a statement to Mediaite, a representative for Giuliani alleged the justice system is being “weaponized” against the former mayor and other Trump allies to influence the 2024 presidential election.

“This is yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system to interfere with the 2024 presidential election through outlandish charges against President Trump and anyone willing to take on the permanent Washington political class,” Ted Goodman said. “Joe Biden and his allies continue to eviscerate the trust and integrity of our criminal justice system in their quest to take down President Trump and hold on to power. Mayor Rudy Giuliani—the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history—will be fully vindicated.”

After Trump lost the 2020 election, he and many of his allies falsely claimed the contest was rigged. Giuliani spearheaded the former president’s post-election legal challenges, which failed.

Watch above via CNN.