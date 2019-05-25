Trump Says North Korea’s Kim Called Biden ‘Swampman’ in Confusing Tweet About Missiles

President Donald Trump had some thoughts about North Korea, missiles and Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter while on his Memorial Day Weekend trip to Japan, Trump wrote this: “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.”

Then, he issued this bit of word salad about “Swampman” Joe Biden and Kim Jong-un: “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan (sic) a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

He later corrected the spelling of Biden’s name.

Trump’s tweet seemed to be downplaying North Korea’s recent missile tests and could potentially hurt talks with his Japanese hosts who have expressed concern about North Korea’s missile tests.

The logic behind tweet even seemed to confound Gen. Mark Hertling, who when asked to parse Trump’s words by S.E. Cupp simply said, “Yeah, I don’t know.”

The general continued on, “To be honest with you there are so many things he says versus being placed in a situation where he has to actually act, I’m not even sure what that means.”

Earlier during his day in Japan, Trump also tweeted out his thanks to Jon Voight and slammed the Jussie Smollett case.

