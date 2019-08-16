comScore

One of the Democrats Running for President Just Bought IsGreenlandForSale.com to Troll Trump

By Josh FeldmanAug 16th, 2019, 2:28 pm

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

Amid all the big political news this week, there was some rather unexpected reporting about President Donald Trump floating the possibility of buying Greenland, because sure why not.

The Greenland government made it clear today that “Greenland is not for sale,” and as the amused and befuddled reactions continue, one Democratic presidential campaign is using the opportunity to troll Trump.

The campaign for Montana Governor Steve Bullock has snatched up the URL IsGreenlandForSale.com.

The message is pretty to-the-point.

And, of course, there’s a link where you can donate to Bullock.

Bullock isn’t the only candidate rolling his eyes at the news:

