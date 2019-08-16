Amid all the big political news this week, there was some rather unexpected reporting about President Donald Trump floating the possibility of buying Greenland, because sure why not.

The Greenland government made it clear today that “Greenland is not for sale,” and as the amused and befuddled reactions continue, one Democratic presidential campaign is using the opportunity to troll Trump.

The campaign for Montana Governor Steve Bullock has snatched up the URL IsGreenlandForSale.com.

The message is pretty to-the-point.

And, of course, there’s a link where you can donate to Bullock.

Bullock isn’t the only candidate rolling his eyes at the news:

Got the first statement from a presidential candidate on Greenland annexation from @sethmoulton. He tells @J_Insider “Countries aren’t golf resorts, you can’t just use your dads money to buy them” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 15, 2019

Before we buy Greenland we should take care of Puerto Rico. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 16, 2019

