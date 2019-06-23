WATCH: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Confronted By Angry Protestors at South Bend Town Hall

2020 presidential contender Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced an often hostile and emotional crowd at a town hall in South Bend, Indiana held in the wake of a police shooting.

Buttigieg has left the campaign trail to return home to South Bend, where he has faced a number of emotional protests. During the Sunday town hall, he faced a number of protests and outbursts from audience members angered by the shooting and the official response to it.

“I tried to set a town hall up three years ago between the community — the community reached out to the police. We have to bridge this gap between the police and the community,” one protestor said amid shouts from the audience members.

The current wave of unrest in South Bend was kicked off after Eric Logan was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer on June 16. Few details are known about the circumstances of the shooting.

Protesters have requested that an outside agency review the case and Buttigieg has said he will request an outside review, but the St. Joseph County prosecutor has so far declined to request a special prosecutor.

Buttigieg was mainly silent during audience demonstrations, and answered questions somberly to explaining current policy and procedure. However, he did speak up when he was interrupted by audience members during the town hall.

Watch above, via CNN

