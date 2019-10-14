Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat and candidate for president, said Monday that the impeachment of President Donald Trump “shouldn’t take long” because he has already confessed.

Harris was asked at the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) presidential candidate forum in Iowa if, as a former prosecutor, she would prosecute Trump for impeachment.

“I’ve been calling for the impeachment of this president for a long time,” Harris replied. “And based on everything I know, yes.”

“We’ve got a confession. And it don’t take a prosecutor to see that was a confession. We have a confession and we have a cover-up,” Harris continued, citing reports the Trump administration improperly stored the president’s call with Ukraine’s president — and other world leaders — in a highly classified computer system.

“When people say, ‘how long do you think this impeachment process is going to be?’ It shouldn’t take long, because, I mean, he did it out in the open.”

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump after it was revealed the president pressured Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, to investigate his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Watch above, courtesy of Tommy Christopher.

