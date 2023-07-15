‘Not About You Geraldo!’ The View Hosts Gang Up On Rivera For Saying Biden Should Pardon Trump

Co-hosts of The View lit into former Fox News hostover his suggestion that Presidentpardon ex-Presidentin exchange for a promise never to run again.

Rivera just recently ended his relationship with Fox News in what he has characterized as a long-running conflict over his treatment by other talent on The Five, the program he co-hosted with Greg Gutfeld, among others.

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Rivera was the guest for two segments, during which he dished on his departure from Fox, and talked about his relationship with Trump.

At one point, Joy Behar confronted Rivera for his much-derided suggestion, and most of the table joined in attacking him over it:

JOY BEHAR: And I want to ask you this, because I know you already said you were an old friend of his, etc., etc.. And I think I read this one. The producer told me that you said that Biden should should pardon Trump if he makes the deal to not run for the presidency. GERALDO RIVERA: I believe that. JOY BEHAR: What makes you think that even if he pardoned him, this guy would disappear? He he’s he’s like, you know, he’s here forever. GERALDO RIVERA: Well I… JOY BEHAR: He’s never going to go away. GERALDO RIVERA: He’s already been impeached a couple of times. I want him to move on in his life. He had a pretty good presidency. I know that a lot of people don’t want to admit that, but I think he had a pretty good presidency. JOY BEHAR: Wouldn’t that have him admit that he was… He’s a criminal? If he says he’s being pardoned? GERALDO RIVERA: But if he’s pardoned by Biden, then I think everyone could come together again. SUNNY HOSTIN: He shouldn’t be above the law! GERALDO RIVERA: Well, I don’t think being pardoned is being above the law. He’s really… WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I just think, you know what I want? I want him to cop to the fact that he broke the law. That he did things that… GERALDO RIVERA: I don’t think that would happen. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Well. I don’t think and that’s why I don’t think he should get. Pardon? Because someone here doesn’t say, you know, I recognize the issue… GERALDO RIVERA: I remember a guy who could have fired me on Celebrity Apprentice and didn’t. JOY BEHAR: But this is about the country, it’s not about you! It’s not about you Geraldo! WHOOPI GOLDBERG: This is the same reason people voted for him… GERALDO RIVERA: I apologize for my… WHOOPI GOLDBERG: It was a joke. Thanks Geraldo!

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com