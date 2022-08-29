Rob Schneider Says Kate McKinnon’s Mournful Rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ as Hillary Clinton Is When He Realized SNL Was ‘Over’

One of the consequences of the 2016 presidential election was Saturday Night Live jumping the shark, former cast member Rob Schneider says.

The comedian and Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo star recently chatted with The Blaze’s Glenn Beck about his move towards more conservative politics in recent years, and he also revealed the moment he knew it was “over” for the show that launched his career.

“I hate to crap on my old show,” Schneider said as he spoke about modern comedy “indoctrinating” people.

According to Schneider, the cringe-worthy rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” by Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton in November 2016 was when he knew the sketch comedy show ditched laughs for politics.

“I literally prayed, ‘please have a joke at the end,'” Schneider recalled thinking as he watched the segment. “Don’t do this. Please don’t go down there. And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back.'”

The comedian was equally critical of modern late-night comedy, saying there’s not an “independent voice” among hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and others.

“You can take the comedic indoctrination process happening with each of the late night hosts, and you could exchange them with each other. That’s how you know it’s not interesting anymore,” the Hot Chick star said.

Schneider has criticized the political focus of Saturday Night Live in the past, taking particular issue with Alec Baldwin’s once common Donald Trump impression on the show while the former president was in office.

“I don’t find his impression to be comical,” he told the New York Daily News in 2018. “Because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean, and it spoils any surprise. There’s no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he’s playing.”

