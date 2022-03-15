Seth Meyers Torches ‘Increasingly Unhinged’ Maria Bartiromo for ‘Bullsh*t’ Claim That Biden Views Putin as a ‘Partner’

Seth Meyers went off on Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo for her “increasingly unhinged” rhetoric on President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Bartiromo told her viewers that she was “on the phone all weekend with various people about this conflict right now, adding, “What I took away from all of my phone calls is the strategy of this administration has been underwhelming and not enough.”

“Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues,” she continued.

“When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin we are done with partnerships?”

Meyers called Bartiromo out on Monday night, mocking the Fox anchor for beginning her report with the sentence “some people have told me …”

“All right, that sentence right there is how you know you’re about to hear some bullshit,” Meyers cracked.“First of all, you’re kicking things off with some unsourced weekend gossip? That’s how my writers start off their Monday morning excuses.”

The host went on to mimic his staff writers coming into work on a Monday:

“Some people over the weekend told me that if you smash two edibles together, they um, cancel each other out. But I think they were wrong and that’s why all my clothes are wet and wait … these aren’t my clothes.”

Meyers then switched his attention back to Bartiromo, asking, “What on earth are you talking about? You think Biden sees Putin as a partner?”

He then pointed out that Donald Trump is the one who called Putin’s invasion “savvy,” adding that the former president “desperately lavishes praise on Putin every chance he gets.”

“Trump was clearly the one who saw Putin as a partner, although I’m not sure Putin felt the same way,” Meyers added. “Based on Putin’s face when they were together, Putin saw Trump as a competitor who was way too easy to outsmart.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com