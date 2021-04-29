<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From President Joe Biden’s fabricated meat takedown to the false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’ book is being given to migrant children at the border — Fox News has spent a lot of air time this week pushing scandals that turned out to be false.

In another episode of “Joe Biden: The Worst President in History That We Can Remember,” Trevor Noah brutally mocked Fox News hosts for stirring up outrage about scandals that turned out not to exist.

“What is one of the worst things that any human can do? Well, as anyone who watches Fox News can tell you, the answer is, try to save the planet,” Noah cracked on Wednesday’s Daily Show before airing a montage of hosts and anchors pushing a made up red meat crackdown.

Fox’s Charles Payne, Jeanine Pirro, Larry Kudlow, and John Roberts were among those who peddled the claim that Biden’s climate plan would require a 90 percent reduction in red meat consumption.

“No burgers on July Fourth, no steaks on the barbie,” Ludlow declared. “I’m sure middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those brussels sprouts? So get ready, you can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.”

Roberts, who pushed the false claim despite being on the network’s hard news team, later had to issue a fact-check regarding their claims about Biden’s climate plan.

“Joe Biden, aka Plantifa, is banning meat!” Noah said, nailing the role of a conservative host. “And right before the Fourth of July! The day America celebrates its allegiance to the Burger King. That is straight-up tyranny, people.”

Noah maintained his stereotypical conservative act throughout the segment, joking that, “If something didn’t have to die for my lunch, then I’d rather starve! I’ll go vegan when you can make brussels sprouts scream.”

After addressing “President Hamburglar,” Noah went on to Kamala Harris — adding, “And I’m sorry that I pronounced her name correctly, it’s a force of habit.”

The host then played a second string of Fox News clips, this time with the hosts pushing the false claim that Harris’ book is being given out to migrant children at the border. Not only did the Washington Post fact check the story, but the reporter who wrote the original New York Post article on the “scandal” quit this week after claiming she was “ordered” to write it.

“This is outrageous, Kamala’s dumb children’s book is being handed out for free to every migrant child? That’s immigration, socialism, and reading — the three worst things in the world!” Noah joked after playing the Fox News montage.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]