Trevor Noah brutally mocked Donald Trump following reports that he occasionally clogged White House toilets by flushing paper documents.

Calling it the “most Trump thing that he possibly could have done,” Noah explained that the National Archive has requested that the Department of Justice investigate if the former president had illegally removed classified documents from the White House.

The Daily Show host went on to play a clip of Maggie Haberman appearing on CNN’s New Day, in which she shared that several Trump administration staffers claimed that someone was hired to unclog White House pipes on multiple occasions after documents had been flushed down the toilet.

“It’s so funny how in every scandal involving Trump and documents, none of them involve him reading them,” Noah cracked on Thursday.

“And by the way, I will say this, I know it’s easy for us to go to, ‘Trump was trying to obstruct justice! That’s what this was.’ But you do remember, at the start of the pandemic, there was a shortage of what? And I don’t know about you guys, but when there’s no toilet paper, state documents start to look mighty tempting.”

Noah went on to joke that the reports explain Trump’s obsession with toilets, playing a clip of one of the multiple times Trump suggested that his supporters have to flush their toilets “ten times” or “fifteen times” in a row.

“I mean, everyone assumed he was a man who clogged the White House toilets, but no one ever thought we’d have to ask the question: ‘But with what?'” Noah joked, later hitting at Trump for claiming the reports are “categorically untrue.”

The host later invited correspondent Michael Kosta to portray “official White House plumber” Carl Schwartz.

After first insisting that plumbers have a code that prohibits them from sharing clients’ secrets, Kosta quickly caved, saying, “I was in Trump’s bathroom almost every day pulling paper out of the toilet.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com