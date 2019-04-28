WATCH: Hillary Clinton Reads Part of Mueller Report Where Trump Says He’s ‘F*cked’

Hillary Clinton recently read aloud the portion of the Mueller Report where President Donald Trump said he was “f*cked.”

It all happened during a taped discussion with Comedy Central comedian Jordan Klepper who filmed the moment as part of his show.

In the video, Hillary and Bill Clinton joined Klepper to explore crowdfunding options including rescuing goats and having Hillary read the entire Mueller report as an audiobook.

When the Mueller report reading came up, former Secretary of State said she would definitely be willing to do that.

Hillary then started reading, with Klepper giving her notes like read it “like you mean it” and “feel it.”

He also advised her to read it, “like you have a history with this.”

Hillary, in her own interpretation of a melodramatic read and with a bad Trumpian voice, continued on from the report: “The president slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my god, this is terrible, this is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.’”

