‘Shitshow!’ Bill Maher Crew Torches Trump’s First 100 Days

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Al Gore, former vice president under Bill Clinton, environmentalist, and co-founder of The Climate Reality Project

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative opinion columnist at The New York Times.

Maher and his panel got right into it by destroying Trump’s first 100 days:

BILL MAHER: Okay, so it’s that time, let me talk about the first hundred days, because that’s coming up this week. It’s been just glorious. I think for liberals it’s worse than they even thought when they project it out. I mean, I did not see this amount of extrajudicial activity that’s quickly ignoring the courts, disappearing people, scaring people so much, all this kind of stuff. Let’s talk about what it is for the other side, for the MAGA people, because I think they’re disappointed even though they may not say it out loud. I think the thought when they were voting for Trump that, okay, you know, job losses over the last many decades and wage stagnation, and the system is just corrupt and broken. So it just needs drastic change. Just break everything. Fuck the judges, fuck the democracy, fuck the trading partners, just get, we have nothing to lose. And now they found out, Oh, actually, they got plenty to lose.

BRET STEPHENS: Yeah, I mean, I think that my summary of the first 100 days is that the bad news is it’s the worst first 100 days in US presidential history. I can’t think of a presidency that had it worse. But the good news, I thing, for the country is it the worst, first 100 day in US presidential history, for precisely the reason that you suggest, Bill, which is that a lot of the country that voted for. President Trump because they didn’t like the course of the country under his predecessor because they were mad because they thought stuff needed to be broken up and disrupted are waking up to the reality of just how much worse it can get. And I’m hearing from so many friends who voted for Trump, who remember the first Trump administration as being an era, at least until COVID, of prosperity, and saying, hang on a second, 100 percent tariffs? I’m losing half of my workforce. I can’t afford things. The price of consumer goods is still going up. This is not what I voted for. And that’s a relief, because if it had been a successful first 100 days, if it’d been just a little less bad, people would say, well, what’s the problem if we’re not observing due process? Or what’s problem if we are defying the Supreme Court? That would be even more worrisome than what we have now.

BILL MAHER: Things are good.

BRET STEPHENS: No, I’m not saying that.

BILL MAHER: No, no, I know. Your thoughts?

SEN. ADAM SCHIFF: Well, I think the political scientists have a term for the first 100 days we’ve seen and they call it a shitshow.

