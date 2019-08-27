A new report reveals that Attorney General Bill Barr is holding a big holiday party at President Donald Trump‘s DC hotel.

Per the Washington Post, Barr made the booking last month for a party “likely to deliver Trump’s business more than $30,000 in revenue”:

Barr is paying for the event himself and chose the venue only after other hotels, including the Willard and the Mayflower were booked, according to a Department of Justice official. The official said the purpose of Barr’s party wasn’t to curry favor with the president. Barr holds the bash annually, and it combines holiday festivities and a cèilidh, a party featuring Irish or Scottish music.

One official told the Post, “Career ethics officials were consulted, and they determined that ethics rules did not prohibit him from hosting his annual party at the Trump hotel.”

Walter Shaub, former director of the the Office of Government Ethics, criticized the move and said it’s “one of those things that doesn’t violate the rules, but it’s really troubling.”

Earlier this week Trump himself talked about plans to hold the next G7 summit at his Doral golf resort.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com