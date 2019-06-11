2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday assured voters that a Biden presidency would result in a cure for cancer.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career, that I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said a campaign event in Ottumwa, IA.

Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, oversaw the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative as vice president in the Obama Administration. The goal of the initiative was to make a decade’s worth of advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in five years.

After leaving office, Biden oversaw the Biden Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to helping patients navigate the process and decisions which come after a cancer diagnosis. He’s since stepped down after announcing his run for office.

Biden accused the Trump Administration of not prioritizing fighting cancer in April.

“I went to this administration and said, ‘You can do a lot. Move.’ But it wasn’t their priority at the time,” said Biden.

