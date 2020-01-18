Joe Biden Leads First Post-Debate Poll By 11 Points Over Bernie Sanders, 18 Points Over Elizabeth Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable double-digit leads over Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the first poll taken since Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

On Saturday, SurveyUSA released the first national poll taken since Tuesday’s CNN/Des Moines Register debate, and Biden’s 32 percent support gives him an 11 point lead over Sanders, who attracted 21 percent support in the poll, and an 18 point lead over Warren, who is at 14 percent.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with nine percent.

Biden continued his strong showing with black voters as well, garbering 50 percent to Sanders’ 18 percent and Warren’s nine percent.

Those results are roughly consistent with where the national numbers have been for quite a long time, and aren’t all that different from SurveyUSA’s last poll of the race in late November, when Biden led Sanders by 13 points. Races in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire remain close.

Much of the coverage of Tuesday’s debate has focused not on the debate itself, but on the viral confrontation between Warren and Sanders seconds after the debate ended.

The seeds of that confrontation began last week with a Sanders campaign volunteer script that took aim at Warren’s “affluent” supporters, which was followed by a story in which 4 sources recalled Warren claiming that Bernie Sanders told her, during a private meeting in 2018, that a woman could not beat Trump in the 2020 election.

Sanders denied the story, Warren confirmed it, then they each did the same again during a live debate, after which Warren confronted Sanders on-camera for calling her a liar, and Sanders became agitated, said she called him a liar, and walked off saying they should discuss it later. Reid also pointed out the torrent of abuse that was then heaped on Warren by Sanders supporters online in the form of “snake” emojis.

This is just one poll, but it could be an early indication of the controversy’s effect on the race.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]