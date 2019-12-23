comScore

Lindsey Graham Rips Pelosi: Senate GOP ‘Should Take Matters Into Our Own Hands’ If She Keeps Holding Articles

By Josh FeldmanDec 23rd, 2019, 8:12 pm

Senator Lindsey Graham tonight ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter over her holding articles of impeachment and saying Senate Republicans should take action if she doesn’t send over the articles of impeachment in a timely manner.

Graham tweeted she should “fish or cut bait” and “Commit to sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate consistent with Constitutional obligations.”

If not, he added, “Senate Republicans should take matters into our own hands. We are in charge of the Senate — not Pelosi or Schumer.”

Graham also called her actions “an affront to the Constitution,” after Mitch McConnell this morning said what she’s doing is “absurd.”

