After President Donald Trump tweeted that Iran made a “big mistake” by shooting down a U.S. drone, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is warning that the consequence of that big mistake will be “severe pain.”

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday, the Palmetto State senator spelled out the possible ramifications of Iran’s hostile action.

“Here’s what Iran needs to get ready for: Severe pain inside their country,” Graham said. “Their capabilities pale in comparison to ours. We’re not going to let them disrupt navigation of the seas, attack our allies and U.S. interests without paying a price. So if they’re itching for a fight, they’re going to get one.”

Graham went on to say that he believes the U.S. risks coming off as toothless if continued attacks against U.S. interests and allies go unanswered — specifically challenging Trump to respond to further provocations as one of his predecessors would have.

“If they do anything else against an American asset, and this president doesn’t respond like Ronald Reagan, that’s a signal to North Korea and the entire world we’re all talk,” Graham said.

Asked if he thinks the president believes that the U.S. is “one step closer” to war, Graham replied, “I think anybody would believe that we’re one step closer.”

