Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), once a regular on Fox News, excoriated the network on Thursday, saying the network isn’t “what it used to be” since Paul Ryan joined its corporate board.

“I appreciate the platform Fox News gave me for years,” Gaetz said in the first episode of his new podcast, Firebrand. “It allowed me to get key information to the country. I have many friends still at Fox News and I enjoy our discussions, whether they’re on-air or off-air.”

However, he said, “Fox News isn’t what it used to be. It probably has something to do with their corporate board member, Paul Ryan.”

Gaetz was a staple on Fox News programming, though after it was reported he is under federal investigation for sex trafficking (a development he memorably responded to on Tucker Carlson Tonight) his appearances have waned.

On his new podcast, Gaetz went on to say that one of his “favorite shows on the platform was Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Lou Dobbs, 75, was at Fox Business Network from 2011 until his show was cancelled in February 2021 amid a lawsuit accusing the host and others at Fox News of lying about the 2020 election.

Gaetz called Dobbs “sometimes politically incorrect” but “usually right about stuff” before playing a supercut of Dobbs regularly slamming Ryan when he served as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Ryan was speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, before joining Fox’s corporate board two months after his departure.

The supercut included Dobbs calling Ryan “a fraud in every way,” asserting that he had made “no secret” about his “contempt” for Ryan, and accusing him of having “betrayed” the Republican Party by supporting left-wing immigration policies.

“Now that Paul Ryan has concentrated power at Fox News, Lou Dobbs is no longer on air,” Gaetz said. “He can’t guide the populist right away from the invade-everywhere, invite-everyone version of Republicanism that sells out to K Street and abandons Main Street.”

“Paul Ryan never used his considerable power as speaker for Trump’s wall or other key immigration reforms, but he was able to use his power at Fox News to cancel the great Lou Dobbs,” Gaetz added. “What a shame.”

