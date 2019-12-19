Nancy Pelosi: People on Both Sides Have a ‘Spring In Their Step’ After Trump Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that people on both sides of the political spectrum have a “spring in their step” following the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

On Thursday morning, Speaker Pelosi held her weekly press conference, and opened by telling reporters that she’s been hearing very positive feedback about her chamber’s vote to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump.

“We’ve been hearing from people all over the country in the last, since last night and this morning,” Pelosi said, and added “Seems like people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior.”

“No one is above the law, and the constitution is the supreme law of the land,” Pelosi continued. “No one is above the law and the president has been held accountable.”

“It really is interesting to see the response that we are getting, bipartisan, across party lines,” Pelosi said. “I myself want to say I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus, to see them all, so many of a hundred members go to the floor — That’s all that we had time for — To go to the floor and speak about our constitution, about the facts of the case, so clearly, so patriotically, so prayerfully, and so solemnly — but so definitely.”

Watch the clip above via The Washington Post.

