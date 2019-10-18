The State Department probe into Hillary Clinton‘s emails has completed and, per the reports out tonight, they found no “deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

Per the Washington Post:

Overall, investigators said, “there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.” The report cited “instances of classified information being inappropriately” transmitted, but noted that the vast majority of those scrutinized “were aware of security policies and did their best to implement them”… The report does not identify those who were scrutinized, but the list included ambassadors and assistant secretaries of state responsible for U.S. policy in the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia.

The State Department also found several hundred violations — 91 with 38 individuals “culpable” for security violations and 497 “where no individual was found to bear culpability.”

The AP’s report notes that there “could also be some kind of disciplinary action” for officials still in government, but “it was not immediately clear what that would be.”

