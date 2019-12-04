During an Iowa town hall, Republican Congressman Steve King railed against the Republican Party’s punishment for his previous racist and white supremacist statements, but then reprised those same toxic themes by touting the benefits of “Judeo-Christianity” and claiming Western civilization “is a superior civilization.”

According to a story in the Sioux Center News, King made his comments on Wednesday during a speech and subsequent Q-and-A session with voters in the Sioux Center, Iowa Pizza Hut. King has become a pariah among the Republican House delegation and been stripped of all committee assignments — but not expelled — for his past bigoted comments, of which there are many, many, many, many, many, many examples. Back in April, King compared the rebukes he has received from Republicans for his past racist comments to the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

“We have those people who are Never Trumpers and establishment people who pile onto this because they want to call the shots.” King complained on Wednesday, noting that only three other Congressmen in U.S. history have been removed from all committees, and all of them were ultimately removed from Congress for criminal convictions. “I’ve been treated like a federal felon for a misquote in the New York Times.”

King was referencing this Times story from January 10th where he infamously said: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” The story was subsequently updated with King’s response, where he called himself a “nationalist” but notably did not include any claims that he was misquoted.

On Wednesday, King instead blamed the “Resistance” movement opposing President Donald Trump for injecting Nazi analogies and white supremacy into the national conversation. He also took care to label white nationalism and white supremacy as “odious ideologies,” before implicitly endorsing their foundational beliefs in almost the next breath.

“It is a superior civilization,” King claimed of Western civilization. “It exists everywhere where Judeo-Christianity laid the footprint for civilization, and out of it came free enterprise capitalism, the rule of law and we have the Bill of Rights.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]