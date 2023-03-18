WATCH: Maxine Waters Torches Trump on MSNBC For ‘Trying To ‘Organize Domestic Terrorists’ To Protest Arrest

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters torched former President Donald Trump, accusing him of “trying to organize domestic terrorists” by calling on supporters to “PROTEST” his allegedly imminent arrest.

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a social media post in which he urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart, host Jonathan Capehart asked Waters about Trump’s post, and Waters called out what she sees as the unspoken violent undertone of it:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: You had been warning everybody since the beginning of the Trump presidency about who he is. Your reaction to the breaking news this morning from the former president who says on his own social media platform that he will be arrested, he says this, on Tuesday. REP. WATERS: Well, let me just say this, Jonathan. Constantly, as I travel around the country, people are asking me, when is he going to be arrested and indicted? Is he above the law, hasn’t done enough so that the American people can have faith and confidence that the law applies to him also? Yes, I started very early warning the American public about this president I have never seen. Most people have never seen or believed that we would have a president who has acted in the way that he has, who has disrespected the Constitution of the United States of America, who has lied, who has tried to organize domestic terrorists. And some believe that he did organize them as they attacked our Capitol on January 6. This president has conducted himself in a way that he does not deserve not to be arrested. He should be arrested. He should be indicted. And the charges that he’s being indicted on are minimal, as opposed to the charges that I believe he could have been indicted on. I don’t know what’s going to happen when he announces himself. It’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested. You have to be careful with him. He didn’t just. Yeah, go ahead. JONATHAN CAPEHART: And finish that thought. Real quick. REP. WATERS: I beg your pardon? JONATHAN CAPEHART: Finish. Finish that thought you were going to make before I interrupted. REP. WATERS: Oh, I just wanted to, you know, have you to understand that perhaps he was trying to organize domestic terrorists, to protest his arrest. And I think we have to be careful about him making that announcement. He’s doing it for a reason. JONATHAN CAPEHART: Right. And we are being careful about reporting that aspect of his truth social post. But I want to be clear, the former president has not officially been in indicted. We, and as a result, we do not know what, if any, charges he could be indicted on until we hear from the Manhattan D.A..

Watch above via The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.

