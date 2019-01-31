Federal Investigators Obtained ‘Several Years’ Worth of Records Following Roger Stone’s Arrest

A court filing submitted by Robert Mueller shows that FBI agents seized a large trove of records and communications from Roger Stone‘s house after he was placed under arrest last week.

Prosecutors for the special counsel’s office told a federal judge on Thursday that they found “several terabytes of information” on multiple devices in Stone’s house, making the discovery “both voluminous and complex” in scope. The collected evidence on the hard drives has information from iCloud and email accounts, bank records, and digital financial content that dates back several years.

Stone was taken into custody under multiple counts of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering. These charges pertain to his alleged lies to Congress regarding whether he served as a conduit between WikiLeaks and the Trump Campaign during the 2016 election.

