Acosta Scores Big, ‘Apparently Inebriated’ Giuliani Steals Show | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jim Acosta

Jim Acosta scored big viewership numbers this weekend — often beating out CNN’s weekday prime time lineup.

Acosta brought in 754,000 total viewers at 5 p.m. on Saturday and scored a rare win over Fox News in the key 25-54 age demographic in the same hour.

Acosta’s 4 p.m. hour brought in 141,000 demo viewers on Saturday, while Fox News Live brought in 130,000 demo viewers during the same hour.

The CNN anchor also beat all of the network’s regular lineup on Saturday, only falling short compared to the 9 p.m. hour, which ran special programming looking back at the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.

Acosta’s midday show on Saturday came out on top when compared to most of CNN’s weekday prime time lineup.

It goes without saying that it’s a big deal when a CNN weekend show beats out all of the network’s regular prime time programming in the ratings. A big deal and a big win for Acosta.

Anderson Cooper’s Monday show scored the network’s second-highest ratings last week — not including those boosted by the prime time Jan. 6 hearings on Thursday.

Acosta scored impressive views while interviewing Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) on Saturday, during which Lofgren condemned Fox News for skipping the House’s primetime hearing.

“And isn’t it ironic that the Fox News commentators, they’re constantly talking about so-called cancel culture, and what they’re trying to do is make sure that the American people don’t actually see the committee’s work,” she said. “Cancel culture on steroids.”

Acosta also beat his previous shows — bringing in upwards of 100,000 more viewers than the previous two Saturdays.