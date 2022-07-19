Maddow Scores Memo, Stinchfield Goes Missing | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Rachel Maddow

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow exclusively obtained a Justice Department memo extending a Trump-era policy that places restrictions on investigations into candidates in an election year.

The memo was first authored by then-Attorney General Bill Barr in 2020 and renewed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2022.

The policy prohibits opening an investigation into a declared presidential candidate or members of their staff if the probe was not pre-cleared by the attorney general.

Maddow shared the document with viewers on Monday night, noting that it highlights the importance of forgoing “partisan politics” in decisions regarding investigations and criminal charges.

“Department employees must also adhere to the additional requirements issued by the Attorney General on February 5, 2020, governing the opening of criminal and counterintelligence investigations by the Department, including its law enforcement agencies, related to politically sensitive individuals and entities,” the memo states.

Maddow, the first to disclose the news publicly, later observed that the memo was written as former President Donald Trump flirts with another run for office.

The anchor also admitted she was “kind of surprised” by Garland’s decision to extend the policy, as it was established by Barr while he was working for Trump.

“Well, former President Donald Trump has had the delightful experience of the Jan. 6 investigation essentially rolling out a real-time, primetime criminal referral of him to the justice department,” she said.