Musk of the Year, Fox on the 6th | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Elon Musk

TIME magazine has named the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, as their “Person of the Year” for 2021.

The selection met with groans and lamentations across the web, something that happens every year for every person who is selected. Person of the Year, as TIME explains every year, is about who “most shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.”

“Person of the Year is a marker of influence,” they write, “and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”

Musk’s vast wealth is considered and treated by many on the left side of the spectrum as a self-evident ill. And although Person of the Year has included truly despicable individuals like Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler, some took to Twitter on Monday to call Musk the “worst choice ever.”

There were wounded luddites, too, of course.

One could argue that out there in the great global economy amid the great 21st century pandemic there are other options for person of the year. Doctors, front line workers, virologists. Even public faces like Dr. Anthony Fauci were suggested yesterday as better honorees. Musk has been a sometimes notable figure himself in that pandemic, almost always for dubious reasons.

But his argument for the “unequivocal” efficacy of vaccination (and yes, he is vaccinated), paired with his overtures about a freer society is perfectly in keeping with the dual obsessions of improving the world through technology, and “steering away” from the bad stewardship of government, to borrow from TIME‘s write-up. Shoehorning in a different selection based on ideology would defeat the stated purpose of the magazine’s esoteric and subjective honorific.

“We don’t yet know how fully Tesla, SpaceX and the ventures Musk has yet to think up will change our lives,” writes TIME. That is true, but forward-thinking is something prized in the American tradition, and it is inevitable that ambitious moon-shot projects eventually change and better the lives of all people.

So yes, sure, it’s a subjective choice. As is always the case every single year, there are no shortage of critics for TIME‘s selection.

But this designation, this naming and profile by TIME, is a rare honor. Maybe it’s no “Sexiest Man Alive” but it is definitely a media win for the billionaire with questionable values and a blunt, often offensive persona. Especially for someone with more than a little P.T. Barnum in his make-up.