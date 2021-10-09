Ted Cruz Attempts to Attack Biden’s Vacation…By Reminding People of That Time He Fled to Cancun

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) apparently has no one on his payroll willing to tell him to stop tweeting dumb stuff. The Texas Senator’s latest 280-characters-or-less blunder came on Saturday as he attempted to attack President Joe Biden for going on vacation — by reminding people of the time he traveled to Cancun, Mexico during his state’s devastating freeze and power crisis back in February.

Cruz’s failed dunk was a retweet of a GOP tweet hitting Biden for “decid[ing] to go on vacation YET AGAIN” and accusing him of “running away from all the problems he has caused.”

Joe Biden has decided to go on vacation YET AGAIN. He is running away from all the problems he has caused. — GOP (@GOP) October 9, 2021

“Cancun is lovely this time of year,” Cruz commented.

Cancun is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/LtCqwKjRCI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 9, 2021

The President of the United States never actually goes on vacation while in office. Anywhere the commander-in-chief travels, whether to meet with another world leader or visit family, a large gang of staffers and advisers — including the military aide carrying the nuclear football — are following along.

So the GOP’s original tweet was a silly and petty insult, even more so when one considers how often former President Donald Trump went golfing as compared to Biden.

And then Cruz came in to make it all even dumber.

The February freeze killed over 200 Texans and left millions without power, causing massive economic disruption and just plain misery across large swaths of the state.

Cruz already tried to joke about Cancun at CPAC earlier this year; Mediaite’s Colby Hall excoriated him at that time as a “human tonsil stone” whose attempted joke was “both entirely predictable and remarkably unfunny.”

The joke didn’t get any funnier months later.

When you decide to joke about that time you flew to Cancun while your constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/JxfQoPJdrB — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 9, 2021

And that is coming from the horse’s mouth. Because you would know, wouldn’t you Ted? It’s especially lovely when Texas has a crumbling infrastructure power grid that goes down, knocking out all power, heat, and hot water, causing people of Texas to freeze to death. What a guy!🙄 https://t.co/IYrgO1FDlz — Sherry Briggs (@SherryGBriggs) October 9, 2021

The setup here is that a senator went on a spur-of-the-moment vacation to Cancun while millions of people in his state lost power during extreme winter storms, and then he fought an infrastructure bill because of “reckless spending”. The punchline is that the senator is you. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 9, 2021

@GOP yall try too hard pretending to care lol How often did Trump golf and how much did that cost tax payers??? — Val Santos (@ValSantosOnAir) October 9, 2021

