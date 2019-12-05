GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Snaps at Reporter for ‘Embarrassing’ Question: ‘Do You Still Believe’ Trump is ‘Paid By Putin?’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snapped at White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg for asking whether McCarthy “still believes” that President Donald Trump is, or was, “paid by Vladimir Putin?”

Leader McCarthy was put on the spot at his weekly press briefing when Feinberg, correspondent for Breakfast Media, said “In 2016, you said that then-candidate Donald Trump was one of 2 people who are paid by Vladimir Putin,” and asked “Do you still believe that Vladimir Putin pays the president?”

“It was a joke, and you took it to the extent that’s not,” McCarthy said, and added “That’s embarrassing that you would even ask that.”

Feinberg was referring to comments McCarthy made in a leaked audio recording of a private conversation with other House Republicans, including then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. The Washington Post obtained the tape, which features McCarthy telling his colleagues “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”

Ryan then said “This is an off the record…[laughter]…No leaks…[laughter]…alright?!. This is how we know we’re a real family here.”

The exchange took place on June 15, 2016.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

