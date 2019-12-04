2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Wednesday, where she dispelled rumors that she’s secretly a gay woman.

Discussing the man she was in a relationship with before former President Bill Clinton, Mrs. Clinton declared, “He was a good guy… he was so handsome, really handsome. He looked like a Greek god. He was very attractive.”

“Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” she insisted, prompting Stern to reply, “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” she proclaimed. “Never even been tempted.”

Stern responded, “Unbelievable.”

Clinton also claimed she “dated a lot of different people,” and she “was pretty popular.”

“Boys were not my problem,” Clinton added.

Clinton appeared on the show to promote her latest book, The Book of Gutsy Women, which was co-authored with her daughter Chelsea Clinton.

The former Secretary of State’s sexuality has long been at the center of conspiracy theories.

In 2016, a woman who claimed to have been Bill Clinton’s mistress, also claimed that Hillary Clinton was a lesbian– an allegation echoed by President Trump’s former advisor Roger Stone.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]