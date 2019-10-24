Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) threw shade at 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden during an interview with the Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan, in which she said it would be “tragic” if the Democrats had to choose between Biden or Buttigieg.

In a rapid fire section of the interview, Hasan asked, “Hillary or Tulsi?” referring to Hillary Clinton or Tulsi Gabbard, to which Omar shot back, “None!”

“That is the right answer,” Hasan replied to audience laughter and applause.

In response to the next question, “Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg?” Omar again claimed, “None.”

“But if you had to pick one? If one of them is the candidate for your party, who would you rather it be?” questioned Hasan, prompting Omar to remark, “So you’re saying if something tragic happens and they ended up being the nominee?” After being repeatedly asked for an answer, Omar concluded, “I don’t know! It’s hard!… None comes to my head!” Later on, after being asked to choose between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Omar replied, “I don’t know,” and said the questions are difficult to answer because “it’s hard to choose between people you have no respect for.” The rapid fire interview also revealed Omar’s preference for Popeyes over Chick-fil-A, Batman over Superman, and Brexit over President Donald Trump.

