Marco Rubio Says He’s Not Enthusiastic About Biden Impeachment But It’s Only Way to ‘Subpoena Records and Get Documents’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that while he wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea of impeaching President Joe Biden, it was the only way to get certain documents and information which were not being provided.

Asked for his thoughts on the potential House impeachment proceedings against Biden, Rubio said:

Well let me first say, I’m not an impeachment per— I don’t want to turn into Peru, okay, that’s now basically impeached their last seven presidents, so we have impeachment, counter-impeachments all the time. That said, if you listen very carefully, what the speaker of the House has said is that impeachment proceedings, at this point, is the only process they have from an evidentiary front. To be able to go out and subpoena records and get documents and get information that otherwise is not forthcoming and isn’t being provided, ’cause they’re ignoring congressional subpoenas from the committee level. So that’s what Speaker McCarthy has said, those proceedings will be used.

“Now, we’ll see what that uncovers,” Rubio told Ingraham, adding, “I don’t think he’s saying we’re gonna definitely impeach him. I think he’s saying we’re gonna have an impeachment process to generate evidence that we can’t get right now because they’re stonewalling us across government agencies and Hunter Biden and other private parties refusing to provide information.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has floated the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Biden in an effort to gain information about Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s financial ties.

On Tuesday, McCarthy said impeachment proceedings would allow Congress “to get the information to be able to know the truth,” and vowed, “We will follow this to the end.”

Watch above via Fox News.

