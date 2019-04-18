Ocasio-Cortez Says She Plans to Sign Rep. Tlaib’s Impeachment Resolution: ‘Mueller’s Report is Clear’

The split between the old guard and the new guard in Congress on the question of whether or not to pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump is becoming clear. Earlier Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) — who is serving his 20th term in Congress — said that pursuing impeachment is “not worthwhile.” But now, the House’s most prominent freshman is coming out with a very different take.

In a Thursday afternoon Tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shared her plans to sign on to an impeachment resolution brought forward by fellow House rookie Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution.”

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come days after she told Yahoo! that she supports impeaching the president on many different grounds.

“I think you could reach in a bag and pull so many things out that are impeachable of this president,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I support impeaching this president.”

