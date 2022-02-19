Ted Cruz Wants to Know Where Hillary Was When Epstein Associate Apparently Committed Suicide

Former fashion agent and Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel was found dead in his Paris cell this weekend, the result of an apparent suicide according to authorities. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that story with a question about Hillary Clinton’s whereabouts on Saturday.

Brunel, 76, was “discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” according to the Paris prosecutor’s office in remarks to NBC News.

The modeling agent was being held on charges of sexual harassment and rape of a minor or minors. He was arrested at the airport while attempting to flee to Senegal in late 2020. His lawyers said he maintained his innocence, and he was being detained awaiting trial.

Epstein was also found dead in his cell about three years ago. At the time there was a great deal of suspicious speculation online about the death of the man who was so famously linked to so many prominent people. People like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton for example.

All of that was encompassed by Cruz’s reference on Twitter, which calls back to a longtime “joke” on the right about the Clintons being involved in the deaths of people who might have dirt on them.

Cruz retweeted an Intercept article about the news, and commented “Anyone know where Hillary was this weekend?”

Anyone know where Hillary was this weekend? https://t.co/ewlCbfxRE6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2022

Clinton has been in the news a lot in the last week, both for her comments at the New York Democratic convention and for questions about her campaign’s connection to allegations brought up in a filing from Special Counsel John Durham last week. Clinton hinted at taking Fox News to court for their coverage of the story, which MSNBC thinks is no big deal.

