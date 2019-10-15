Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah blasted President Donald Trump‘s foreign policy, claiming that only the current occupant of the White House could “find a way to make the Middle East more chaotic.”

In a Monday night monologue interspersed with news clips to back up his point, Noah started off on by noting that “while all this impeachment stuff is tearing America apart, Trump is causing just as much mayhem overseas.”

He then pointed out that it seems everyone — Republican, Democrats and even a mayhem-loving arch-villain — were panning Trump’s decision.

“It all started last week, when he made an abrupt decision to pull troops out of northern Syria, which everyone slammed — Republicans, Democrats, Fox News,” Noah said.

He added: “Even the Joker was like ‘alright I love chaos, but this shit is insane.’”

Noah also compared the chaos of Trump’s presidency to a mash-up of two chaotic events, Black Friday and the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

“Pure chaos,” Noah said, before playing news clips of recent events in the Middle East.

