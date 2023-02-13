‘Sorry’: Chiefs QB Mahomes Apologizes to Devastated Philly Superfan Jake Tapper

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is well known for being a staunch supporter of the teams from his native Philly and was vocal about his disappointment in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. But, he put his personal sports allegiances aside to interview Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes joined Monday’s episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper from Disneyland, the traditional post-Super Bowl destination of celebrating teams, as Tapper introduced him by acknowledging the Chiefs’ “remarkable and impressive comeback to take down the Birds 38-35,” and Mahomes earning his second MVP honor along with his second Super Bowl ring.

Tapper offered his congratulations on “an unbelievable game” and asked Mahomes how he was feeling.

Mahomes replied that he was “feeling good,” and said it had “been a roller coaster.”

“Sorry I made you have a little bit of a rough night,” he offered his apology for crushing Tapper’s hopes for his Eagles.

The two discussed how the game unfolded, including Mahomes re-injuring his ankle but battling back to retake the lead and the quarterback crediting the “great halftime adjustments” by the coaches and the way all of his teammates, “everybody stepped up” and they “were able to find a way to win against a great football team.”

Resting up during halftime helped, Mahomes said, and he was able to do some physical therapy in the locker room, get his ankle re-taped, and then let the adrenaline “take over” when he got back on the field. He’ll be at 100% after resting up during the off-season, Mahomes vowed.

Later in the segment, Tapper asked Mahomes about the role his faith played in his game.

Mahomes replied that his faith offered him an important perspective that he was “going out there and playing to glorify Him,” and it was “not about winning and losing,” but that he should “go out there and leave everything I have on the field to show that I’m glorifying Him,” and remember that he is doing things “for the right reason.”

Tapper signed off by thanking “Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes,” congratulating him, and saying he would see the quarterback in Kansas City in June at a charity fundraiser for a children’s hospital.

“I appreciate it,” said Mahomes. “You can come to the parade Wednesday, too, if you want to,” he added, inviting Tapper to the team’s planned victory celebration along with “Paul,” meaning actor Paul Rudd, whose dedication to the Chiefs might rival Tapper’s to his beloved Philly teams

“It’s okay,” Tapper demurred, saying he would let Rudd represent him and drawing a laugh from Mahomes. “Enjoy Disneyland.”

Watch above via CNN.

This post has been updated to clarify Rudd, not a CNN reporter, would be attending the Chiefs’ victory parade.

